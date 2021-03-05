Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele, Simon Konecki 'officially divorced' two years after split

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Adele has reportedly finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki nearly two years after her split.

According to US Weekly, the Someone Like You hit maker and charity CEO are now "officially divorced" after a judge signed the settlement.

It was reported that the singer was forced to employ mediators to split her £140million ($190million) fortune during the proceedings.

The publication claims that the former couple submitted a "judgement package" in the previous month where they "opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation".

Sources told The Sun that while Adele and Simon's split was originally amicable, they had to use a third party in order to draw out certain terms to their settlement.

Majority of the disputes were thought to have stemmed from singer's fortune which included their impressive £34.7m ($47.4m) property. 

"They made it very clear they didn't want to set ­lawyers on each other but the process hasn't been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo," the source said. 

"The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly."

The former couple had announced in April 2019 that they were going their separate ways with the singer filing court documents five months after the news broke. 

More From Entertainment:

Aaron Rodgers gushes over fiancée Shailene Woodley in sweet gesture

Aaron Rodgers gushes over fiancée Shailene Woodley in sweet gesture

Taylor Swift unveils the ‘empowering’ history of her favorite ‘Folklore’ lyric

Taylor Swift unveils the ‘empowering’ history of her favorite ‘Folklore’ lyric
Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday
Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra
Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report

Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report
Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report

Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report
Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West
UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation

UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation
Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report

Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report
'Fast & Furious' release called off until June

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Latest

view all