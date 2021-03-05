Can't connect right now! retry
In pictures: Army chief visits Cholistan Desert training area

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the troops at Cholistan Desert, on March 05, 2021. — ISPR
  • Army chief gets briefing on conduct modalities of a two-week-long corps-level exercise.
  • Exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations.
  • COAS expresses complete satisfaction over combat readiness of Bahawalpur Corps.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the field training area in the Cholistan Desert on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The army chief was briefed on conduct modalities of a two-week-long corps-level exercise called Zarb-e-Hadeed, the military's media wing said in the statement.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among the infantry, mechanised forces, combat aviation, surveillance platforms, army air defence, and artillery while operating within the defensive operation cycle of a corps.

"The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed a great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive manoeuvres in different phases of the exercise," the statement said.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of participating troops, Gen Bajwa expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.

"Excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for an effective response to all threats and challenges," the army chief said. 

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets a security force personnel at the Cholistan Desert, on March 05, 2021. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Cholistan Desert, on March 05, 2021. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa rides in a military vehicle at the Cholistan Desert, on March 05, 2021. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets a security force personnel at the Cholistan Desert, on March 05, 2021. — ISPR


