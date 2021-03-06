Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart-starrer Fatherhood to be released on June 18

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

American actor Kevin Hart's new movie Fatherhood will be released in the US on Netflix on June 18 this year.

The actor, taking to Instagram, shared the announcement of the new release date with an image from the movie. 

The streaming service acquired the movie’s rights from Sony Pictures which has delayed the release date multiple times mainly due to the closure of cinemas amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The film Fatherhood has been prepped by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.

The movie is based on the Matthew Logelin book ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love.’ Kevin Hart is seen playing a man whose wife succumbs to childbirth pain, leaving him alone to bring up their newborn child.

Besides Kevin Hart, the castmembers include Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser.

The film was co-written by Dana Stevens and American Pie's Paul Weitz, who also directed the flick. 

Overjoyed Kevin shared a screenshot of a news item about the release of his movie on Instagram. He captioned the post: "So excited to announce that my new drama “Fatherhood” will be released on @netflix on June 18th right before Father’s Day....This is a passion project...The movie is amazing....it gave me an opportunity to change the narrative on the “Black Father” stereotype....As a black father I pride myself on trying to be as present as possible in my kids lives...I’m not the only black father that does this....there are so many of us. Seeing a film like Fatherhood is important as hell. I am also happy to be partnering with President Barack Obama & his wife Michelle Obama’s production company “Higher Ground Productions” .....This is HUGE!!!!!"


