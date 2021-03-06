Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Anna Kendrick apologises for hit Cups song

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

The fun feel of Anna Kendrick’s runaway hit “Cups (When I’m Gone)" in the Pitch Perfect film series takes everyone along when you watch the song being played. 

But, it is not the case with everyone as writer and podcast host Ellory Smith said on Twitter that it was because of the “Cups” song that they had to ban empty cups then while she was working as a camp counsellor.

Reacting to Smith’s tweet, Anna Kendrick could come up with nothing but a short and an earnest apology on Twitter. The 35-year-old singer simply said she is "so so sorry."

The song was an instant click that went everywhere, including commercials, television shows, social media, radio, and whatnots. So much so that everyone tried to replicate Kendrick’s scene on social media. 

Watch Anna Kendrick's "Cup" song "When I'm Gone" here:


More From Entertainment:

Bond Girl Ana De Armas reveals hard training routine for No Time To Die

Bond Girl Ana De Armas reveals hard training routine for No Time To Die
Gigi Hadid wows in corp top as she returns to catwalk at Milan fashion show

Gigi Hadid wows in corp top as she returns to catwalk at Milan fashion show
Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa included in Chucky’s star cast

Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa included in Chucky’s star cast
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt note to support Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt note to support Britney Spears
Kevin Hart-starrer Fatherhood to be released on June 18

Kevin Hart-starrer Fatherhood to be released on June 18
Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares soars temperature in skimpy outfits

Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares soars temperature in skimpy outfits
Jack Dorsey's company strikes a deal with Jay Z's music service

Jack Dorsey's company strikes a deal with Jay Z's music service
'Avengers' star reacts to WandaVision finale

'Avengers' star reacts to WandaVision finale
Shakira elated as hit song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 300m views

Shakira elated as hit song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 300m views
'Palace's silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bullying allegations speaks volumes'

'Palace's silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bullying allegations speaks volumes'
Paris Hilton 'pleasantly surprised' after Sarah Silverman apologises for 'hardcore jokes'

Paris Hilton 'pleasantly surprised' after Sarah Silverman apologises for 'hardcore jokes'
Palace aides fire back with stories of Meghan Markle's ‘horror’ tantrums: ‘This is not done!’

Palace aides fire back with stories of Meghan Markle's ‘horror’ tantrums: ‘This is not done!’

Latest

view all