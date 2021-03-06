Anna Kendrick apologises for hit Cups song

The fun feel of Anna Kendrick’s runaway hit “Cups (When I’m Gone)" in the Pitch Perfect film series takes everyone along when you watch the song being played.



But, it is not the case with everyone as writer and podcast host Ellory Smith said on Twitter that it was because of the “Cups” song that they had to ban empty cups then while she was working as a camp counsellor.

Reacting to Smith’s tweet, Anna Kendrick could come up with nothing but a short and an earnest apology on Twitter. The 35-year-old singer simply said she is "so so sorry."

The song was an instant click that went everywhere, including commercials, television shows, social media, radio, and whatnots. So much so that everyone tried to replicate Kendrick’s scene on social media.

Watch Anna Kendrick's "Cup" song "When I'm Gone" here:



