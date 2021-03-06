Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

jessica Mulroney said Meghan Markle has never deterred from showing kindness to others

Meghan Markle is receiving love and support from all around, after she got accused of bullying a Buckingham Palace staffer recently.



Coming to the Duchess's defence is her closest pal Jessica Mulroney, who shunned all claims stating how she has never deterred from showing kindness to others.

"I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman," Mulroney wrote in a heartwarming post uploaded on Instagram on Friday. "In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

She posted a throwback picture with the former royal sharing a drink together during a light-hearted moment.

The fresh row against the Duchess came afloat when The Times cited Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf in an article, claiming she drove two royal employees out of the Palace, undermining the confidence of a third one.

Meghan's spokesperson responded in a statement that read, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."