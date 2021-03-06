Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips

A body language expert believes Meghan Markle burst into a fit of rage during Oprah interview.

This observation has been brought forward by body language expert Bruce Durham. He tells The Mirror, "So, is Meghan Markle about to be exposed as the ‘controlling other half’ which if you read the internet forums around the world, many people are confident of this happening.”

"Or, will we see a calm, factual and powerful lady ready to bring down ‘The firm’ as she has called the Royal Family in the trailer that has been released by CBS?”

"Here we look at the ‘non verbal’ based communication. What is really going on in Meghan’s mind? What is the relationship between her and Oprah like? And is she holding anything back out of courtesy, or is she ready to drop an explosive bombshell that could reverberate through the ages."

"The first thing to note here in the short trailers that have been released is that Meghan is mirroring the posture and seating position of Oprah. This would indicate a rapport between the two. You will notice this if you are comfortable with someone. They move, you move. They change, you change.”

"It is as if it is you are both in a dance, one being led by the other. What this does indicate is the amygdala area of the brain (the ‘seat of emotion’) is not feeling any threat.”

"You can contrast this with the disastrous interview given by Prince Andrew. The more his amygdala reacted, the more stressed he became as the questions became more pointed, the more he contorted in his seat.”