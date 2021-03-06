Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis

Bollywood star Dia Mirza finally sheds light on the tragedy of having to remind fans about the importance of saving the planet.

The star told the Times of India, If we protect biodiversity, we reduce inequalities; we can then contend with the climate crisis. It’s sad that we need to keep highlighting the incredible advantage that the natural world creates to make people realise how important it is to protect it.”

“We are once again demonstrating through science action and evidence that we need to provide a lot more support to secure the natural world, including biodiversity and forests, for the sake of the health of the planet. It’s a tragedy that we need to reiterate the need to save the planet.”

“More people today are better aware than they were perhaps 10 years ago. I see a marked improvement in our understanding of the connection between nature and human life, and the pandemic gave people a chance to understand this a little more. There’s been a lot of environmental action led by young people in the world, and I hope it continues to grow. India has a lot to celebrate when it comes to wildlife as we have managed to secure the lives of many wild species that would have otherwise gone extinct.”

“It means the efforts towards the conservation of wildlife have been successful. Having said that, because the forests are getting more fragmented and are shrinking, there is a significant rise in animal-man conflict, and that is leading to the loss of wildlife. We can secure and protect wildlife if we can secure and protect their habitat, and this, in turn, will help all of us.”