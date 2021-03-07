Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Bruno Mars says his music stems from love

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

American singer Bruno Mars opened up about accusations of cultural appropriation in his music, which he asserted, comes from love.

"I'm growing up as a kid, watching Bobby Brown [and] saying, 'OK, if that's what it takes to make it, then I've got to learn how to do the running man, I've got to learn how to do the moonwalk,'" the 35-year-old singer told Charlamagne tha God during an interview on Breakfast Club on March 5.

He said, “This music comes from love, and if you can't hear that, then I don't know what to tell you."

Replying to a question, the "24K Magic" singer said he had been talking about the previous entertainers in each of his interviews. He highlighted, “And the only reason why I'm here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, Michael [Jackson]—that's the only reason why I'm here."

Taking the hot topic head-on, the Grammy winner pointed out that like most artists out there, he takes his inspiration from the music greats.

He said, "It's not a secret. We wear the inspiration on our sleeves. What is the point if us, as musicians, can't learn from the guys that've come before us? What did they do?"

His Silk Sonic partner, Anderson was also present during the interview.

Bruno kicked up the debate about "his racial ambiguity to cross genres" in music in 2018. His mother is a Filipino and his dad is Puerto Rican and Jewish.

Watch Bruno Mars interview here:


