entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021



Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle




Sunday Mar 07, 2021

In spite of the rising tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Prince William and Kate Middleton, there is still some hope of reconciliation.

A source has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still hoping to reconcile with the Sussex pair eventually.

A friend of the Cambridges told The Telegraph that the pair is optimistic about the family overcoming this bump on the road.

"There will always be bumps in the road but they're a family and families come through these things,” they said.

"They both remain hopeful of a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan. It has been very difficult for both sides and there has been a lot of sadness over what has happened, but ultimately they want things to improve between them in the fullness of time,” the friend further said. 

