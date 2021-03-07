Can't connect right now! retry
Producers gush over Katy Perry's beginnings as Katy Hudson

Katy Perry’s former producer weighs in on her growth in Hollywood within the span of 20 years.

The look into Katy Perry’s humble beginnings began once her co-writer and producer Tommy Collier stepped forward.

According to E! News, she claimed, "I met her and her mom in a meeting and listened to a little bit of stuff that she had been working on. And eventually, I ended up getting with her and writing some. Katy knew about three or four guitar chords. She had a great voice. It was just kind of like a jazzy vocal, you know, with good sound and everything like that.”

He even called Perry a “motivated quick picker-upper” who caught onto his guitar lessons very quickly. “Whenever I see her playing guitar and doing that, I know that I showed her how to do that.”

During the course of his interview, Tommy also shed light on her “mature” voice aesthetic. "It was raw, you know? Kinda like Alanis Morrissette at that time 'cause she was listening to that kind of music a lot.

"She could break her voice up a lot. She can go into falsetto and have a real gentle voice and then have, like, a real strong voice, which is kind of hard to do. I was like, 'Dude, that girl's probably going to be a big star.'"

