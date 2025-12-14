Allison Holker gets emotional on late husband tWitch Boss' death anniversary

Allison Holker remembered her late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on Saturday, marking three years since his painful passing.

The dancer, who died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40, was honoured by his wife in an emotional Instagram post that celebrated his life and the joy he brought to the family.

In the post, Holker shared videos of her dancing with tWitch along with family photos, writing about the laughter, creativity and love they shared.

However, the American dancer spoke of “treasuring” every moment with him and thanked fans for their ongoing support, saying it meant the world to her and their children.

tWitch’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, also shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on missing her son every day and admitted she often looks for his texts or calls.

Connie noted how much tWitch’s children have grown and said they remind her of him, keeping his memory alive in small everyday ways.

Holker and tWitch first met in 2006 and reconnected in 2010 while working on So You Think You Can Dance.

They got hitched back in 2013 and shared a life which was mainly centered on family and dance.

Moreover, the death anniversary post showed how much tWitch’s family continues to feel his presence.

Through memories, photographs and their children, the late star’s wife and his family kept celebrating his life, even after his sudden heartbreaking death.