Sunday Mar 07 2021
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse from birthday celebrations of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who turned 20 on March 5.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim from the birthday party, hosted by their dad and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sara posted the photos with sweet caption “Daddy’s Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy” followed by heart emoticons.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt Instagram post to wish Ibrahim on his birthday.

She shared sweet photos and videos with the brother and wrote, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”


