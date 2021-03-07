Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Meghan Markle’s return to acting likely, suggests royal expert

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Meghan Markle may be gearing up to return to the acting business, if reports are to be believed.

Following her explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex could potentially return on screens, it has been suggested.

Author of Royals at War, Dylan Howard said: "Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself with media conglomerates in the 10s of 100s of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path of unparalleled stardom.”

"Let's not be surprised if we see her return to acting. It's almost like Prince Harry is driving a wedge with a sledgehammer through his relationship with Prince William,” said the royal expert.

"William, as a staunch advocate of everything that the Royal Family means, is obviously going to be dragged into this. I expect this interview to not only reverberate in the United States and England, but to rock the Establishment at its core,” added Howard. 

