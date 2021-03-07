YouTubers call out ‘royal experts’ targeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

To set the record straight, YouTuber duo Josh Pieters and Archie Manners came after royal ‘experts’ who agreed to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ Oprah interview, even before it actually aired.

The jibe in question was part of their social experiment where they managed to get the Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, royal commentators Richard Fitzwilliams and expert Victoria Arbiter to voice out against the couple.

The biggest issue that arose during the experiment was that while the interview is yet to be released, experts didn't think twice before calling out Meghan Markle’s ‘body language’ or wardrobe choices in blind shots.

The first expert to voice out was Ms Seward and she claimed, "In the interview, to my mind, this was an actress giving one of her great performances. From start to finish, Meghan was acting.”

Later on Victoria Arbiter and Mr. Fitzwilliams also chimed in to say, "Oprah is a friend who gave them an easy ride. She was totally sympathetic, and there was a great deal in it that the palace will find deeply concerning."

After they wrapped up the interview though, Pieters gave his thoughts about the experiment and added, "I suppose what we were putting to the test was, given that they influence public opinion, and particularly at a time where public opinion is so divided on this issue, whether they had any insights worth listening to.”

"It wasn't to take any side in this argument. It was purely to experiment whether people would talk about something that hadn't happened yet in a sector that they are meant to be experts in, or they claim to be experts in. It was more the kind of people who wear cashmere on British television sets, who once shared a taxi with Princess Margaret.”