Sunday Mar 07 2021
PML-Q turns down request to support PDM in Senate chairman election

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

(L-R) Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari,at the residence of the Chaudhrys, in Lahore, on March 7, 2021. — Twitter/PPP Media Cell
  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to ask for support for PDM in Senate election.
  • The Chaudhrys refuse the request, saying it is "against their principle" to back out of a promise made as allies to the government.
  • Opposition will likely field Yousuf Raza Gilani, while government is backing incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman polls.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi have turned down Pakistan Democratic Movement's request for support in the upcoming Senate chairman and deputy chairman election.

Although the 11-party opposition alliance has yet to announce a candidate, it is believed that they will be fielding PPP stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani, who recently defeated government candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the race for the Islamabad general seat in the Senate.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza and Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi today at their residence in Gulberg, Lahore, to ask them for their vote in favour of the opposition.

Sources told Geo News Bilawal sought support in particular for Gilani in the Senate election.

He also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed his good wishes.

In this regard, Chaudhry Shujaat said that he has respect for Bilawal, but will not be supporting the opposition candidate.

He said that the government is an ally, and has already been assured of the Chaudhrys' support for their candidate, incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“We stand by the Prime Minister Imran Khan led government in the senate election as a matter of principle”, Chaudhry Shujaat said to Bilawal.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said: "We don’t back out of our promise and it is against our principles to break a solemn commitment."

PML-Q leaders including Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present during the meeting.


