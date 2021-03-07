Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah shares picture with Meghan Markle and Harry before interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

TV legend Oprah Winfrey on Sunday took to social media to share a picture with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, hours before her highly anticipated interview of the royal couple broadcast on CBSTV.

"Today’s the day. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight," she captioned her Instagram post.


A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a “toxic” atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy.

Not since the late Princess Diana appeared on television to share intimate details of her failed marriage to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has an interview with members of the royal family attracted so much attention.

Having severed their official royal ties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will explain why they abandoned Britain to move to California and start new lives.

“I’m ready to talk,” Meghan, a former American actress, told Winfrey in an excerpt shown on U.S. station CBS on Friday, saying it was “liberating” to be able to give the interview.

Meghan and Harry’s detractors say the couple want the glamour of their positions without the dedication it requires or scrutiny it brings.

To their supporters, their treatment shows how an outdated British institution has lashed out against a modern, biracial woman, with undertones of racism.

In another extract released ahead of the broadcast, Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them, saying they would not be silent in telling their story.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said they wanted to have their say as they began a new chapter - moving home with a baby on the way after ending royal duties and on the back of a successful court case against a tabloid newspaper. Web Desk/Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Kourteny Kardashian reveals she's afraid of falling into sea

Kourteny Kardashian reveals she's afraid of falling into sea
Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims

Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims
Prince Harry to regret Meghan Markle sit-down like Princess Diana

Prince Harry to regret Meghan Markle sit-down like Princess Diana

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman's pictures from the sets of the movie surface

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman's pictures from the sets of the movie surface

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

Ertugrul star Engin Altan reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul star Engin Altan reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Royal aides promise to unearth new bullying revelations against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal aides promise to unearth new bullying revelations against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Kris Jenner hustles in style while shooting for commercial

Kris Jenner hustles in style while shooting for commercial
Prince Charles fears for 'toxic fallout' with Prince Harry after tell-all interview

Prince Charles fears for 'toxic fallout' with Prince Harry after tell-all interview
Charli D'Amelio admits to 'losing passion' to create TikTok content

Charli D'Amelio admits to 'losing passion' to create TikTok content

YouTubers call out ‘royal experts’ targeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

YouTubers call out ‘royal experts’ targeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

Latest

view all