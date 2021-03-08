Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra ecstatic as she reunites with husband Nick Jonas, in-laws in London

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday reunited with husband Nick Jonas, her in-laws and mother Madhu Chopra in London, saying ‘My family is my greatest blessing’.

The Bajirao Mastani actress turned to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, husband singer Nick Jonas, his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise.

Priyanka Chopra posted the photos with sweet caption, “My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited” followed by heart and folded hands emojis.

Priyanka is currently in London for the filming of her upcoming series, Citadel, while Nick arrived there with his parents to spend some time with wife after the launch of his latest solo album Spaceman.

Nick Jonas also posted the same adorable snap and wrote, “After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!”


