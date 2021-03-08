Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
PCB to announce squad for tour of South Africa, Zimbabwe on March 10: sources

Monday Mar 08, 2021

  • Sources say PCB will announce white-ball and red-ball squads at the same time.
  • Squads to be announced simultaneously so that players can be sent for the tour on a single chartered flight.
  • The total squad may consist of 30 players.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce a combined squad for Pakistan's tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe on Wednesday, sources have told Geo News.

As per the sources, the national selection panel for the cricket team is currently holding discussions to finalise the player list. They added that a plan has been finalised to announce the squad for the tour by March 10.

Officials privy to the development say said the national selection committee will announce the white ball and red ball squads at the same time. They added that the combined squad may consist of 30 players.

Read more: Pakistan to tour South Africa for limited overs series in April

The sources said that the PCB is planning to announce the squads at the same time as it wants to send the whole group together on a single chartered flight. The team is scheduled to depart from Pakistan on March 26.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a limited over series, which includes ODIs and T20s, against South Africa in their home conditions from April 2 till April 16.

The ODI matches in the series will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

As per the PCB schedule, the team will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 and will play the three Super League matches on April 2, 4 and 7.

Following the tour to South Africa, the team will head to Zimbabwe for two tests and three T20Is starting from April 17.

