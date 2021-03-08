British minister says 'no place for racism' after Meghan Markle's shocking interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took the world by storm after appearing in a sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey

Britain’s children’s minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be.



“There is absolutely no place for racism in our society,” Vicky Ford told Sky News, though she said she had not seen the CBS interview which was aired overnight.

In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah there was chatter about how dark baby Archie's skin might be, while Meghan was expecting him.

In another jarring revelation, Meghan touched upon getting suicidal, admitting she did not feel like being alive anymore.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me.”

She said she went to senior people in the institution to ask for help.

“I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.

“This wasn’t a choice. This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically I am concerned for my mental welfare.”