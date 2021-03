File photo of the front view of Punjab University.

LAHORE: Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Punjab University's new campus, police confirmed on Tuesday.

As per details, two motorcyclists escaped after firing, however, no damage was reported during the incident, police added.

Two bullet casings have been found at the crime scene. The investigation of the matter is underway, police added.