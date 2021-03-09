Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Chinese national among two injured after firing in Karachi's Lyari

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

A view of the damaged car. Photo: Geo News

  • Chinese national Jason is said to have received minor injuries. He is out of danger.
  • Incident took place near the Kamila stop on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari.
  • South DIG says preliminary investigations show firing may be a "targeted" attack.

KARACHI: Two people, including a Chinese citizen, were left injured after unidentified men opened fire at a car in Karachi’s Lyari Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the incident took place near the Kamila stop on the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari. They said the injured were taken to Civil hospital in Karachi.

The Chinese national, identified as Jason, is out of danger, officials from the hospital said. Jason was likely injured by either the shattered windows or a bullet that grazed past him.

Read more: Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

The second injured man was identified as Khalid. He was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition.

Lyari SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz says the incident took place in the vicinity of the Baghdadi police station. The Chinese national, he said, received minor injuries from the shattered window's glass.

Preliminary investigation shows the firing incident was a "targeted" attack, says South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz.

Read more: 3 of Karachi's 'Honda Civic Gang' arrested in 'encounter', police say

The car in which the two men were travelling belonged to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) of Karachi’s District South.

The South DIG said Chinese nationals frequent the area for cleanliness as part of the SSWMB.

More From Pakistan:

EU accepts Pakistani rice exporters' plea on why India shouldn't get exclusive rights to export basmati

EU accepts Pakistani rice exporters' plea on why India shouldn't get exclusive rights to export basmati
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Supply of 2.5m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX delayed

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Supply of 2.5m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX delayed
Ali Haider Gilani video scandal: ECP to hear PTI’s petition today

Ali Haider Gilani video scandal: ECP to hear PTI’s petition today
President Alvi convenes Senate session today

President Alvi convenes Senate session today
PM Imran Khan knows about the 17 members who voted against govt in Senate polls: Rasheed

PM Imran Khan knows about the 17 members who voted against govt in Senate polls: Rasheed
How many MNAs were present during PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence in NA?

How many MNAs were present during PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence in NA?
PDM long march: Fazl says Opposition's caravans to arrive in Islamabad by March 30

PDM long march: Fazl says Opposition's caravans to arrive in Islamabad by March 30
PFF did everything it could to safeguard players' health: Top official

PFF did everything it could to safeguard players' health: Top official
Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries

Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries
Faisal Javed gets called out for paying tribute to PM Imran Khan on Women's Day

Faisal Javed gets called out for paying tribute to PM Imran Khan on Women's Day
Disqualification case: Faisal Vawda approaches Sindh High Court against ECP

Disqualification case: Faisal Vawda approaches Sindh High Court against ECP
PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan

PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all