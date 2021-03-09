Chinese national among two injured after firing in Karachi's Lyari

A view of the damaged car. Photo: Geo News

Chinese national Jason is said to have received minor injuries. He is out of danger.

Incident took place near the Kamila stop on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari.

South DIG says preliminary investigations show firing may be a "targeted" attack.

KARACHI: Two people, including a Chinese citizen, were left injured after unidentified men opened fire at a car in Karachi’s Lyari Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the incident took place near the Kamila stop on the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari. They said the injured were taken to Civil hospital in Karachi.

The Chinese national, identified as Jason, is out of danger, officials from the hospital said. Jason was likely injured by either the shattered windows or a bullet that grazed past him.

The second injured man was identified as Khalid. He was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition.

Lyari SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz says the incident took place in the vicinity of the Baghdadi police station. The Chinese national, he said, received minor injuries from the shattered window's glass.

Preliminary investigation shows the firing incident was a "targeted" attack, says South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz.

The car in which the two men were travelling belonged to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) of Karachi’s District South.

The South DIG said Chinese nationals frequent the area for cleanliness as part of the SSWMB.

