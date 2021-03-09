Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
SHC seeks traffic plan after Burns Road closure

 A colorful night view of burns road Food Street in provincial city, Karachi. — INP/File

  • Burns Road closes for traffic in the evenings.
  • SHC asks what is residents fault as they have to suffer due to the closure of the road.
  • Court summons ADC South; seeks a detailed traffic plan.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a traffic plan from the city's traffic police for Burns Road after the famous street received a makeover and was subsequently closed for traffic in the evenings.

The court's order came during the hearing of a petition filed against Burns Road Food Street. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) traffic appeared in the court on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) traffic police.

The petitioner said the road is closed every day from 6pm onward as a result of which residents of the area "suffer severely".

"Burns Road is closed from 6pm to 4am, and it causes severe distress to the residents of the area," the petitioner maintained.

The court asked the traffic authorities to come up with a complete plan showing which roads are affected as a result of the closure. In response, traffic officials told the court that the road is closed from 7pm to 2:30am only.

The court questioned the traffic officials how the people of the area would go home if the situation persists, especially if someone has an emergency. 

"How would people go to the hospital? If Burns Road is closed, which road is open?" the court asked traffic police officials.

Traffic officials informed the court that an alternative route had been provided to residents. Following this, the court said if a food street is to be built, it should be established at an open place so that area residents do not have to face troubles. 

"What is the fault of the residents of the area?" the court questioned.

The court summoned the Additional Deputy Commissioner South for the next hearing and directed that for the next hearing, a detailed draft of the traffic plan for the road's closure should also be presented.

The court has adjourned further hearing of the petition till March 25.

