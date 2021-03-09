Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
What Meghan Markle texted Oprah Winfrey while tell-all interview aired

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey graced televisions screen, the host revealed the conversation she had with the Duchess of Sussex as the sit-down was being aired.

In an interview with CBS, Oprah said that Meghan had texted her as the highly anticipated interview aired in which she asked the host how the bombshell interview was being received.

"Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones. I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast," she said, as reported by E! News.

"And I said, 'I don't either, from what I can tell it's going well, I know it's airing.' So I will probably have a conversation with them later today," she added.

Among some of the jaw-dropping revelations the couple made, Meghan claimed that she was left contemplating suicide, while being five months pregnant, after the Palace refused to give her the mental health support she needed.

She also outlined a conversation she had with an unnamed member of the royal family regarding how her son’s, Archie, skin colour would turn out after his birth along with issues regarding giving the little one a title.

