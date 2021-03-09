Pakistan's upper, central parts to receive rain soon, Met Dept predicts

A man holds an umbrella as he walks through floodwaters during heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

Meteorological department says in coming week, several areas to receive snow and rainfall.

Kashmir, GB, Dir, Swat, Lahore among the areas identified.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in KP, GB, and Kashmir, dept warns.



The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted the country's upper and central parts would receive rain in the coming week, a statement said.



The Met Office, in the statement, said that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Wednesday and persist till Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, with occasional gaps, are likely to receive rain — with isolated heavy falls — and snowfall over the high mountains from Wednesday to Sunday.

Moreover, a rain-wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm) is expected in D.I. Khan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Juang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur, and Okara from Wednesday (night) to Sunday with occasional gaps.

Similarly, a rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, and Larkana on Thursday (night) and Friday.



Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir from Thursday to Sunday, it added.