Tuesday Mar 09 2021
PM Imran Khan chairs PTI meeting, hints at 'big changes' in Punjab: sources

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the PTI where he indicated "big changes" in the Punjab administration, sources told Geo News.

Sources said that prior to the meeting, the prime minister had met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The meeting deliberated upon the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election, according to the sources.

They added that the prime minister tasked Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak to obtain support from the incumbent chairman and deputy chairman.

It was decided that the government will take into confidence allied parties for the forthcoming Senate election, said the sources, adding that giving the deputy chairmanship to a member of the allied parties was also discussed.

The meeting also deliberated in detail the Punjab government's performance.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Shafqat Mehmood were in attendance.

Sheikh Rasheed not invited

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed was not invited to the meeting, it emerged.

This was due to the fact that he is not a PTI member (he belongs to the Awami Muslim League).



