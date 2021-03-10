Can't connect right now! retry
Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the Queen, has responded to the shocking allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night.

The Royal Family issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that they were 'saddened' and would address the issues privately as a family.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement read. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

'Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,' Buckingham Palace said in an official royal statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made shocking allegations during the two-hour special with US TV host. The couple told Winfrey that Meghan struggled with thoughts of suicide after marrying into the royal family.

Harry and Meghan alleged that members of the family raised “concerns” about “how dark” their future biracial children would be, and “what that would mean or look like.”

The Queen's grandson also revealed racism was a large part of why the couple decided to leave the UK and step back from being working senior members of the royal family a year ago.

Winfrey later said Harry asked her to note that neither his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, nor his grandfather Prince Phillip, who has been hospitalized for weeks, made the racist comments.

