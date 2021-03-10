Beyoncé sends love to Meghan Markle in thoughtful note: 'We're all strengthened by you'

Beyoncé who recently penned a heartfelt note for Meghan Markle on her website

A plethora of Hollywood stars came forth extending their support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey detailed the infamous rift with the royal family.



Amongst them is Beyoncé who recently penned a thoughtful note for the Duchess of Sussex on her website.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," Queen Bey wrote captioning a photo of them at the UK premiere of The Lion King. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

During her bombshell interview, Meghan opened up about how she contemplated suicide while working as a royal.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

"That takes so much courage to admit that you need help," Meghan added.