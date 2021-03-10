Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé sends love to Meghan Markle in thoughtful note: 'We're all strengthened by you'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Beyoncé who recently penned a heartfelt note for Meghan Markle on her website

A plethora of Hollywood stars came forth extending their support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey detailed the infamous rift with the royal family. 

Amongst them is Beyoncé who recently penned a thoughtful note for the Duchess of Sussex on her website. 

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," Queen Bey wrote captioning a photo of them at the UK premiere of The Lion King. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

During her bombshell interview, Meghan opened up about how she contemplated suicide while working as a royal. 

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

"That takes so much courage to admit that you need help," Meghan added.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Trudeau avoids commenting on Prince Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview

Justin Trudeau avoids commenting on Prince Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview
Royal family was in crisis talks before Meghan and Harry's tell-all, says insider

Royal family was in crisis talks before Meghan and Harry's tell-all, says insider

Prince Charles ‘chuckles’ after reporter asks about Harry, Meghan interview

Prince Charles ‘chuckles’ after reporter asks about Harry, Meghan interview

Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child

Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child
Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle cost his job

Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle cost his job
Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault cast as leads

Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault cast as leads
Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes

Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes
Zayn Malik shares scathing tweet about Grammys, slams Recording Academy and its selection process

Zayn Malik shares scathing tweet about Grammys, slams Recording Academy and its selection process
Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released

Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released
Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'

Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'
Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci

Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci
Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers

Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers

Latest

view all