Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Riz Ahmed reacts to his Bafta nods for 'Sound of Metal' and 'Mogul Mowgli'

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed was amongst this year’s hugely diverse nominees for the Bafta Awards.

Reacting to his nomination in the leading actor and outstanding British film categories for his films Sound of Metal and Mogul Mowgli, the actor said both stories are “close to my heart.”

In a statement issued to Bafta, the Golden Globe-nominated actor said: “We made them against the odds with a lot of love, and to see that love coming back is an incredible feeling.”

“Stories, especially these ones, remind us that even when we feel most alone, we’re in it together – and there’s something that connects us beyond our different or changing circumstances,” he said.

“It’s a message I hope we can hold onto right now,” he added."

