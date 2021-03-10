Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
TikToker raises awareness about violence against women through powerful short skits

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Screengrabs of various Tiktojk videos raising awareness about women's rights.
  • TikToker shares impactful short skits on International Women’s Day.
  • In one of the videos, the Tiktoker can be seen talking about body shaming and gender-based violence.
  • International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8.

With an aim to raise awareness about women's abuse, gender discrimination and a number of related issues, TikTokers have shared impactful short skits to commemorate International Women’s Day.

One of the fastest-growing apps, TikTok holds a deep influence on youngsters and is often used by content creators to run social campaigns and raise awareness.

In one of the videos, a TikToker named Syeda Sana Fahad can be seen talking about body shaming, gender-based violence and other derogatory labels that women are subjected to at several instances in their lives.

The content creator sends out a loud message: leave all the labels behind to emerge stronger and more empowered. She also gives examples of various icons who are known and celebrated for their resilience and courage to forge ahead in the face of adversity.

Similarly, in another video, she is seen narrating the ordeal of children facing sexual abuse and the treatment that they receive later on when they communicate their predicaments to their elders.

One of the videos also raises awareness about domestic violence and how women are expected to endure it with a smile.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 across the world to celebrate women's empowerment and raise awareness for the rights of women, transgender, and minority communities.

