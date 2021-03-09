Bilawal proud of young Pakistani women marching for their rights

File photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Referring to the women marching for their rights on Women's Day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says he was "inspired to see young Pakistani women organising marches and voicing out their demands" on International Women's Day.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote that it was "so inspirational to see the women of Pakistan organise, March and demand their rights."

"Proud of the young women, leading the next generation towards a more equal future for all."

On March 8 — International Women's Day — 'Women's Sit-ins' were organised in Karachi, Lahore, and other cities of Pakistan.

The participating women presented their demands and also highlighted the issues of the transgender and other minority communities.