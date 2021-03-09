Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Bilawal proud of young Pakistani women marching for their rights

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

File photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is "inspired to see young Pakistani women organising marches."
  • He says that it was very impressive to see Pakistani women coming out to demand their rights.
  • Proud of the young women, leading the next generation towards a more equal future for all, Bilawal Bhutto says on Twitter.

Referring to the women marching for their rights on Women's Day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says he was "inspired to see young Pakistani women organising marches and voicing out their demands" on International Women's Day.

Read more: Aurat March 2021 invites Pakistan govt for a chat as last year's demands unmet

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote that it was "so inspirational to see the women of Pakistan organise, March and demand their rights."

"Proud of the young women, leading the next generation towards a more equal future for all."

Read more: PM Imran Khan wishes mother, wife Bushra Bibi on Women’s Day

On March 8 — International Women's Day — 'Women's Sit-ins' were organised in Karachi, Lahore, and other cities of Pakistan. 

The participating women presented their demands and also highlighted the issues of the transgender and other minority communities.

More From Pakistan:

SHC seeks traffic plan after Burns Road closure

SHC seeks traffic plan after Burns Road closure
PTI offers JUI-F deputy chairman Senate post

PTI offers JUI-F deputy chairman Senate post
PM Imran Khan seeks feasibility report on e-voting to curb corruption

PM Imran Khan seeks feasibility report on e-voting to curb corruption
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously adopts resolution asking Pakistan govt to make region interim province

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously adopts resolution asking Pakistan govt to make region interim province
PM Imran Khan welcomes senator-elect Abdul Qadir into PTI

PM Imran Khan welcomes senator-elect Abdul Qadir into PTI
PM Imran Khan wishes mother, wife Bushra Bibi on Women’s Day

PM Imran Khan wishes mother, wife Bushra Bibi on Women’s Day
Ali Haider Gillani video: ECP instructs PTI to also nominate own members in petition

Ali Haider Gillani video: ECP instructs PTI to also nominate own members in petition
Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to be used on elderly for now: Dr Faisal Sultan

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to be used on elderly for now: Dr Faisal Sultan
Vote of confidence: Will resign if any irregularity in counting is proven, Asad Qaiser says

Vote of confidence: Will resign if any irregularity in counting is proven, Asad Qaiser says
With the numbers precariously balanced, Senate chairman election up in the air

With the numbers precariously balanced, Senate chairman election up in the air
Over 100 peacocks fall prey to 'mysterious disease' in Tharparkar

Over 100 peacocks fall prey to 'mysterious disease' in Tharparkar
Panic grips Punjab University after unidentified gunmen open fire

Panic grips Punjab University after unidentified gunmen open fire

Latest

view all