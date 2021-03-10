Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.



According to media reports, Bhansali contracted Covid-19 on the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The shooting of the film has been halted and the entire cast and crew are also being tested for coronavirus.

Earlier, according to Indian media Alia Bhatt took coronavirus test after her beau Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Gully Boy actress was tested negative for coronavirus but still isolated herself.