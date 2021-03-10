Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.

According to media reports, Bhansali contracted Covid-19 on the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The shooting of the film has been halted and the entire cast and crew are also being tested for coronavirus.

Earlier, according to Indian media Alia Bhatt took coronavirus test after her beau Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Gully Boy actress was tested negative for coronavirus but still isolated herself.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child
Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey
Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father
Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s coronavirus diagnosis

Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s coronavirus diagnosis
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus
Ayeza Khan marks Women’s Day with inspiring message

Ayeza Khan marks Women’s Day with inspiring message
Pakistani film star Zeba Begum shifted to ICU after her health deteriorates

Pakistani film star Zeba Begum shifted to ICU after her health deteriorates

Sarah Khan turns heads with her beauty in latest snap

Sarah Khan turns heads with her beauty in latest snap
Taapsee Pannu flexes her unshakable confidence: ‘It’s not a façade’

Taapsee Pannu flexes her unshakable confidence: ‘It’s not a façade’

Latest

view all