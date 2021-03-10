Can't connect right now! retry
Adam Levine sings praises of close friend Megan Thee Stallion

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Adam Levine and Megan Thee Stallion released a song called 'Beautiful Mistakes' 

Adam Levine has taken a liking to his new friend Megan Thee Stallion.

The pop duo recently released a song called Beautiful Mistakes and the collaboration between them has given birth to a budding friendship.

In a heartfelt message for Stallion, Levine said, "She's amazing. We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do [this song] because we've had this great history of [collaborations]. We love being there in that moment to collaborate with someone like her."

While talking about the song, Adam mentioned that this was an attempt by them to practice their creative freedom and try something new. 

According to the band Maroon 5, Megan is a perfect person to collaborate with.

“Megan 100% meets all the criteria for just this really special person, super talented, having a moment. I was like the little break where you go to the melodic thing, to be honest, it actually shows this new kind of branch of what she does, and this new versatility that she’s going to show everybody right now. She is a superstar, but really in the truest sense, man, she’s all class, and just we had the best time shooting the video, and it was just a lot of fun, man."

