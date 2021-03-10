Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and former Bigg Boss contestant Elli AvrRam’s music video Har Funn Maula from film Koi Jaane Na has been released.

The Dangal actor took to Twitter and announced the release of the music video.

Aamir and Elli set the internet on fire with their amazing dance moves in the music video.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan and the music video is part of film Koi Jaane Na.

The film directed by Amin Hajee will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

Sharing his views on Twitter, Aamir Khan, who makes his special appearance in the music video, said the film is an ‘exciting’.

He also extended best wishes to Amin for Koi Jaane Na.

About the song, Aamir said he really enjoyed the shooting for this song.



More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis
Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child
Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey
Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father
Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s coronavirus diagnosis

Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s coronavirus diagnosis
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus
Ayeza Khan marks Women’s Day with inspiring message

Ayeza Khan marks Women’s Day with inspiring message
Pakistani film star Zeba Begum shifted to ICU after her health deteriorates

Pakistani film star Zeba Begum shifted to ICU after her health deteriorates

Sarah Khan turns heads with her beauty in latest snap

Sarah Khan turns heads with her beauty in latest snap

Latest

view all