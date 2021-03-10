Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and former Bigg Boss contestant Elli AvrRam’s music video Har Funn Maula from film Koi Jaane Na has been released.



The Dangal actor took to Twitter and announced the release of the music video.

Aamir and Elli set the internet on fire with their amazing dance moves in the music video.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan and the music video is part of film Koi Jaane Na.

The film directed by Amin Hajee will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

Sharing his views on Twitter, Aamir Khan, who makes his special appearance in the music video, said the film is an ‘exciting’.

He also extended best wishes to Amin for Koi Jaane Na.

About the song, Aamir said he really enjoyed the shooting for this song.







