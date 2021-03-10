Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Pratt sheds light on his 20-year Hollywood career: ‘My heart just swells’

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Hollywood star Chris Pratt recently sat down to reminisce over his journey within Hollywood and the life changes its brought forward over the years.

The actor began his sentimental walk down memory lane over on Instagram and addressed his ‘duffel bag’ days. He began by writing, “It’s hard to believe. 20 years ago I was a dude with a dream living in a van. I moved to LA with one sweater, two pairs of shorts and some rollerblades in a duffel bag.”

“I look around and see the trailers, the trucks, the cast and crew, hundreds of masked and shielded Angelenos getting back to work, adhering strictly to our covid protocols, and I look at the mountain of work ahead of us and my heart just swells.”

“So... needless to say, this town has been good to me. I’m grateful. Hollywood gets a bad wrap. We have our share of weirdos and no shortage of whackos. But it makes room for talent, hard work and a willingness to never be stop learning.”

