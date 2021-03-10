Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter, again

Image uploaded by Twitter account Jahanzibb_

Shafqat Mehmood has won over a lot of students once again after the minister announced on Wednesday that schools in Punjab and other parts of the country will remain closed from Monday till March 28.



Delighted, hundreds of students across the country took to Twitter to post memes. Most thanked the minister for taking the decision while a few opposed the decision.



Here are a few memes doing the rounds on the internet that are sure to tickle your funny bones.



One person captured the reactions of thousands of students in Sindh.

Okay this meme, crafted cleverly from some images from a cricket match, have us in stitches.



For Malik Mubashir, Shafqat Mehmood is "students ki jaan" for his recent decision. We're guessing Mubashir is from Punjab or Peshawar...

Another Twitter user, another cricket meme. Befitting, as usual.



Shafqat Mehmood, according to this Twitter user, is on cloud nine. Or over the moon.



If ever there would be a Game of Thrones version involving Shafqat Mehmood, this meme gives us a clear indication how that would play out.



We're guessing, as this meme points out, some parents out there aren't happy over the decision.



Shafqat Mehmood, with his latest decision, has won back millions of Pakistani students, no two doubts about that.



Okay this is just too good. Period.



Some students out there would have taken this news to heart.



Students in Punjab right now...

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced the closure of schools in several cities from Monday, March 15 following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to the media after a meeting at the National Command and Operations (NCOC), the federal minister said educational institutes would be closed in Islamabad and other Punjab cities from Monday for two weeks.

The SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said a decision had also been taken to extend a ban on indoor activities and reimpose the 50% work-from-home policy. The implementation of the work from home policy has been left to the discretion of the provinces, but will go into effect in Islamabad immediately.



