Schools, educational institutes to close in Islamabad from Monday onwards

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has announced that schools and other educational institutions in Islamabad will close from Monday due to rising coronavirus cases.



According to the education minister, schools and other educational institutions in the capital city will remain closed from Monday, March 15 to March 28.



The minister said that the schools will remain closed due to the spring break, which has been given to schools in light of the rising cases of coronavirus.



Decisions regarding the closure of educational institutes were taken during the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting held today in Islamabad.

However, schools in Islamabad will not be the only ones that will be closed as educational institutes in some cities of the province will be closed as well.



But schools from Sindh and Balochistan will remain open as the minister said that the "situation is pretty much normal" in those provinces.

However, only 50% of students will be allowed in Sindh and Balochistan schools.