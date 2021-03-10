Ushna Shah reminds colorist Pakistan what their ‘missing out on’

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah takes a jibe at all colorist Pakistani’s holding ‘fairness’ paramount and “missing out on some serious beauty.”

The star announced the news over on her Instagram Stories alongside an appreciation post of black influencer Nyma Tang that read, “Dear [the majority of] Pakistanis, please get out of your enslaved colonial mind-sets because you are missing out on some serious beauty. I mean, just wow.”

For those unaware, Shah is one of Pakistan's most outspoken advocate for women of color and utilizes her platform to normalize seemingly taboo discussions.

