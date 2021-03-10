Hajj, travel abroad 'will not be possible without coronavirus vaccination': official

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid says a complete vaccination programme has been developed for Pakistan.

Explains that Pakistan has enough stock to vaccinate those who have already registered but "will definitely purchase" more if required.

Says "in the coming days, Hajj and international travel will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination".

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Travelling abroad, including for Hajj "will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination" in the coming days, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said Wednesday.



Speaking on Geo News morning show, "Geo Pakistan", Dr Hamid said a complete vaccination programme has been developed and that the number of people receiving the drug vaccine "will gradually increase".

The government's health official added that Pakistan had enough stock of vaccines against the coronavirus for people already registered. However, "if we need to buy vaccines, we will definitely purchase them".

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid speaks in Geo News morning show, Geo Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, March 10, 2021. — Geo News/via Geo.tv

The coronavirus vaccines were given to countries that had complete and proper arrangements to go ahead with the campaign, Dr Hamid said, adding that Pakistan is "fully prepared, which is why the vaccine has been provided".

Noting that the vaccination of people over 60 years of age has begun today, she emphasised that in the coming days, international travel without the COVID-19 jab "will be difficult".



"In the coming days, Hajj and international travel will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination," she clarified.





