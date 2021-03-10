Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Hajj, travel abroad 'will not be possible without coronavirus vaccination': official

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

  • Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid says a complete vaccination programme has been developed for Pakistan.
  • Explains that Pakistan has enough stock to vaccinate those who have already registered but "will definitely purchase" more if required.
  • Says "in the coming days, Hajj and international travel will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination".

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Travelling abroad, including for Hajj "will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination" in the coming days, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said Wednesday.

Speaking on Geo News morning show, "Geo Pakistan", Dr Hamid said a complete vaccination programme has been developed and that the number of people receiving the drug vaccine "will gradually increase".

The government's health official added that Pakistan had enough stock of vaccines against the coronavirus for people already registered. However, "if we need to buy vaccines, we will definitely purchase them".

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid speaks in Geo News morning show, Geo Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, March 10, 2021. — Geo News/via Geo.tv

The coronavirus vaccines were given to countries that had complete and proper arrangements to go ahead with the campaign, Dr Hamid said, adding that Pakistan is "fully prepared, which is why the vaccine has been provided".

Noting that the vaccination of people over 60 years of age has begun today, she emphasised that in the coming days, international travel without the COVID-19 jab "will be difficult".

"In the coming days, Hajj and international travel will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination," she clarified.


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan wants Senate deputy chairperson to be elected from KP: sources

PM Imran Khan wants Senate deputy chairperson to be elected from KP: sources
Govt official allegedly assaults well-known Karachi eye surgeon

Govt official allegedly assaults well-known Karachi eye surgeon
Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC

Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri contracts coronavirus

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri contracts coronavirus
Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive for general public, starting with elderly

Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive for general public, starting with elderly
What is the Ehsaas Mobile Langar project; who will benefit?

What is the Ehsaas Mobile Langar project; who will benefit?
'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive

'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive
BISE issues new schedule for 2021 annual exams admission forms

BISE issues new schedule for 2021 annual exams admission forms
Sindh schools to remain open, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools to remain open, says Saeed Ghani
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election to April 10

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election to April 10
Successful candidates notified of their victory in Senate election 2021

Successful candidates notified of their victory in Senate election 2021
Ramadan package worth Rs7.6bn approved by ECC

Ramadan package worth Rs7.6bn approved by ECC

Latest

view all