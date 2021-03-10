Govt official allegedly assaults well-known Karachi eye surgeon

Doctor approaches police to register case against government official.

Alleges that the official attacked him as well as a senior lady doctor.

Claims that the man punched him so hard that his spectacles broke.

A government official has allegedly assaulted Dr Azam, a well-known eye surgeon from Karachi, and in the process, also shoved a senior lady doctor present there.



According to a complaint submitted in Newtown Police Station, Dr Azam, serving in a private hospital on Stadium Road, has requested that a case be registered against Khizar (last name unknown) — the government officer.

The doctor's application said Khizar's wife had undergone eye surgery at his hospital. However, yesterday, Khizar entered his clinic and insulted and pushed his senior medical officer, Dr Shahnila.

When the doctor intervened and tried to stop the act, the government official struck him as well, the application said. The doctor said Khizar punched him in the face so hard, his spectacles broke.





