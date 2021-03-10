Can't connect right now! retry
Sophie Turner reacts to Meghan Markle's interview

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on Tuesday shared a message for people who refused to believe that Meghan Markle had been suicidal during her stay with the royal family after her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex made this revelation during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday. 

Sophie, while taking to Instagram, re-shared a post to her stories, reminding her followers that if they passed negative comments about Meghan their friends and family members who had been suicidal won't seek their help.

Check her post below:    


