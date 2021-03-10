Dowry a woman brings with her is personal property, Supreme Court rules

A file photo of the Supreme Court. — SC/File

Supreme Court says Islamic law clearly defines women's right to inheritance.

A woman has every right to own property, run a business, says SC.

Top court says husbands should make an inheritance will for their wives.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that gifts given to the bride at the time of marriage are her personal property, and they cannot be taken away from her, according to Sharia law.

The ruling came during the hearing of a property dispute in the Supreme Court by a bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

In the 12-page judgment, Justice Isa said a woman has every right to own property and run a business. "A woman's right to inherit from her parents and husband is clearly defined in [Islamic law]."

The court said husbands should make an inheritance will for their wives. In Pakistan, the injunctions of the Holy Quran are also ignored in this regard, the judgment said.



Moreover, the judges cited Quranic verses in their judgment as well.



