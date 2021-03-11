Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Famous Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber Zaid Ali is on cloud seven while announcing that he is just months away from being a father. In February, the YouTuber dropped the pregnancy reveal.

Zaid Ali shared his joy with his fans on social media. He posted a picture of himself standing along with his wife Yumna Zaid. He captioned the share: “In a few months we will go from Zaid and Yumnah to Mama and Papa.”

Before long, the post went viral and was viewed by over 284,000 people on the photo and video-sharing app within hours. 

Yumna was very quick to respond to Zaid's joy on her Instagram Story, sharing the same picture with an adorable reaction “Aww the caption has my heart” written on it.

The content writer has been sharing the happy news of him verging on the parenthood for a couple of months now. 

