Thursday Mar 11 2021
Kodak Black responds to Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' success amid trolls

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Cardi B's single 'Bodak Yellow', which has been certified diamond by the RIAA was reportedly influenced by Kodak Black’s 2014 hit single ‘No Flockin’. The video to the song has amassed 233 million views on YouTube.

Cardi, who has become the first female rapper to receive a RIAA diamond award, took to social media to share her excitement about the achievement in her own way.

The social media users have asked Cardi to give the rapper a proper credit as it was influenced by him. 

Cardi B, who previously revealed that she was inspired by Kodak’s flow for her own single, responded to the claims with a Twitter post – so did Kodak Black.

A number of trolls were quick to hit out at Cardi, claiming that Kodak deserves more credit for the song.

Amid trolls, Kodak took to Twitter to congratulate the fellow rapper on her success. 

“Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right,” Kodak tweeted.

Cardi B's new single 'WAP', with Megan Thee Stallion, has also been certified 5x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

