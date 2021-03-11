Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth may have spoken to senior royal accused of racism by Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed a senior member of the royal family was racist toward their son Archie, it has been suggested that Queen Elizabeth II may have taken up the issue with the royal, whose identity remains undisclosed. 

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that he believed the monarch has spoken to the senior royal whom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed raised concerns about their then-unborn son Archie’s skin colour.

“The queen is really saying that Harry and Meghan might be giving their version of events or their interpretation of a conversation a couple of years ago, without going so far as to say they are lying, which they might not be,” he said.

“Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events,” he continued.

The commentator, who has been reporting on the royal family since decades, claims Her Majesty “wants to keep the identity of the senior royal … a secret.”

“She knows that if it comes out that person will never be allowed to forget it, rightly or wrongly,” he said.

In her and Harry’s sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born.”

Addressing their claims, Buckingham Palace issued a statement the following day, saying the family was “saddened” to hear about the couple’s challenging past years and added that the racism claims were “concerning.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate and William in 'total shock' over Meghan and Harry's startling accusations

Kate and William in 'total shock' over Meghan and Harry's startling accusations

Queen Elizabeth has ordered her staff to keep mum on Harry, Meghan fiasco

Queen Elizabeth has ordered her staff to keep mum on Harry, Meghan fiasco
BTS bag a spot at make IFPI’s Annual Global Digital Single chart

BTS bag a spot at make IFPI’s Annual Global Digital Single chart
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t want to paint royals in ‘negative light’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t want to paint royals in ‘negative light’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named presenters of the 93rd Oscars Nominations

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named presenters of the 93rd Oscars Nominations
Meghan Markle’s friend says there are emails to prove royals knew about her struggle

Meghan Markle’s friend says there are emails to prove royals knew about her struggle
From racism to sexism, Oscars museum to tackle problematic history of the show

From racism to sexism, Oscars museum to tackle problematic history of the show
'Will the British monarchy survive the jolts by Harry, Meghan?': experts discuss

'Will the British monarchy survive the jolts by Harry, Meghan?': experts discuss

Vanessa Kirby thinks its 'quite mad' that Prince Harry binge-watched 'The Crown'

Vanessa Kirby thinks its 'quite mad' that Prince Harry binge-watched 'The Crown'
Selena Gomez recalls the alarming ways paparazzi tailed her during her teen years

Selena Gomez recalls the alarming ways paparazzi tailed her during her teen years
Queen to hold crucial talks with Harry and Meghan in next few days: report

Queen to hold crucial talks with Harry and Meghan in next few days: report
Shakira set to wow fans with her new music, shares mesmerising post

Shakira set to wow fans with her new music, shares mesmerising post

Latest

view all