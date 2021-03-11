Queen Elizabeth may have spoken to senior royal accused of racism by Harry, Meghan

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed a senior member of the royal family was racist toward their son Archie, it has been suggested that Queen Elizabeth II may have taken up the issue with the royal, whose identity remains undisclosed.



Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that he believed the monarch has spoken to the senior royal whom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed raised concerns about their then-unborn son Archie’s skin colour.

“The queen is really saying that Harry and Meghan might be giving their version of events or their interpretation of a conversation a couple of years ago, without going so far as to say they are lying, which they might not be,” he said.

“Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events,” he continued.

The commentator, who has been reporting on the royal family since decades, claims Her Majesty “wants to keep the identity of the senior royal … a secret.”

“She knows that if it comes out that person will never be allowed to forget it, rightly or wrongly,” he said.

In her and Harry’s sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born.”

Addressing their claims, Buckingham Palace issued a statement the following day, saying the family was “saddened” to hear about the couple’s challenging past years and added that the racism claims were “concerning.”