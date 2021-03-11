Shahroz Subzwari responds to Yasir Hussain's take on star not fit for movies

Pakistani actor Shahroz Subzwari has shared his two cents over Yasir Hussain’s opinion that the former should have stuck to television instead of films.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, the star did not take offence to Yasir’s comment and in turn, said that people need to be able to block out the noise.

"I respect everyone’s opinions, whether it comes from someone in my family or a random person on the street. No one has been subjected to flak the way I have. And he’s [Yasir’s]... I know him. So if that is what he thinks, then that’s fine by me," he said.

"Nowadays, people say so many things and many of us take them to the heart. We need to be stronger. We have to nurture ourselves and filter out the bashing that comes our way. If you don’t filter it out, you will lose,"

Speaking on his flop film, the star that he did not let his failure define his potential as an actor and insisted that he has never made a wrong decision in his life.

“I own all my characters and my films. One of them [Chain Aye Na] was a dead flop, but I own it. I think everyone should do that too. A bad film or a character that doesn’t work for you, should never define your potential. An actor is only done when he tells himself in the mirror that he is done,”

"Me? I’ve never made a wrong decision in my life. Before taking on anything I say Bismillah and I give it my best," he said.

"But again, Yasir is entitled to his opinion and if you ask me mine, I will say that I respect all the actors around me.

"Even someone who plays a minor role is significant to me because when the camera is rolling, even saying ‘Assalamualaikum, kesay hain ap’ becomes a task."