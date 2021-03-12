Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Prince William disobeys Queen to respond to Meghan and Harry?

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Prince William 's latest statement, according to some experts, may worsen the royal family crisis 

Prince William, who broke silence on Oprah interview and responded to Meghan's remarks about royal family, seemingly disobeyed the Queen who reportedly ordered the royals not to make commentary on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's remarks.

The Duke of Cambridge's latest statement, according to some experts, may worsen the situation amidst the Queen's very measured and sensible approach to defuse the tensions amicably as she promised to launch investigation into the matter.

Responding to a reporter's question about Meghan's serious allegation, William said: "We’re very much not a racist family."

The Duke of Cambridge, during his visit to a school in east London on Thursday, also said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast: "I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do."

Meghan and Harry's numerous revelations, during their interview, have left the family reeling and the monarchy in crisis. Meghan alleged one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

On the other hand, the 94-year-old monarch has taken a very calculated approach to deal with the situation and promised to launch an investigation into the allegations to avoid confrontation.

On Tuesday, the Queen said the couple and their son Archie 'will always be much-loved family members.'

Prince Harry's grandmother, who has been in trouble since the Oprah interview aired, has reportedly made her mind up to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the next few days to deal with the crisis.

Using her decades-long experience, the monarch has also ordered her Palace minions into silence and issued a 'three line whip' in an bid to take charge of the fallout from the sensational Oprah interview.

