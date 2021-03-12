Pakistan onboard with UN for making coronavirus vaccines available to all

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pool/Jacob King/Files

Pakistan has joined a new UN public advocacy campaign 'Only Together' which calls for coronavirus vaccines to be available to everyone.



Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram says he is joining the UN in a call to ensure equitable access.



He says it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy.



Pakistan has joined a new United Nations (UN) public advocacy campaign 'Only Together' which calls for coronavirus vaccines to be available to everyone and everywhere to contain the deadly pandemic, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.



In a tweet, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said he is joining the UN in a call to ensure equitable access and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

He said it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy.

As the president of the UN Economic and Social Council, he also called for ensuring that all UN peacekeepers receive the Covid vaccine “quickly and equitably”.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, says Pfizer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video message, said now, with the promise of vaccines, we can see light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccines must be considered a global public good.

At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for a comprehensive response to overcome the challenge posed by the linkage between conflict and food security.

Speaking at a debate in the UN Security Council, Akram said through concerted international efforts, we must address not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes of it.