pakistan
Friday Mar 12 2021
'Spy camera' memes dominate Twitter after Senate chairman election controversy

Friday Mar 12, 2021

  • The Senate chairman election has been mired in controversy after Opposition's claims of hidden cameras installed inside and near the polling booth.
  • Government rejects Opposition's claims.
  • Pakistanis have fun with "spy camera" and "CCTV" memes on Twitter.

The Senate chairman election got mired in controversy Friday when the Opposition senators claimed that the government had installed spy cameras near and inside the polling booths.

Pakistanis, as usual, took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and tweets on it.

One person shared a screengrab of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and referred to him as a spy camera.

Another told us what our expectations of a spy camera are and what they turn out to be in real life.

This would require more effort, but is certainly cost effective and less technical in nature.

One Twitter user was disappointed that this was all that authorities could allegedly come up with after the billions in funds they had.

One word. Hilarious.

This PTI member took a dig at the PPP and Ali Haider Gillani, claiming that the former prime minister's son can only verify a spy camera.

