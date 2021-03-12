Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Watch: An emotional Umar Gul recites Azaan in baby daughter's ear

Friday Mar 12, 2021

  • Umar Gul's daughter was born on March 9.
  • The former fast bowler can be seen giving azaan in his newly-born daughter’s ears.

Pakistani bowler Umar Gul shared a delightful video on Friday where he can be seen reciting Azaan in his newly-born daughter’s ear – which is a ritual practiced by Muslims around the globe when their children are born.

Read more: PSL 2021: Umar Gul to be bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators

Gul shared the video from his Instagram account with a caption that read: “Giving Azaan again in my little princess's ear! This feeling is just out of the world. Alhamdulillah for all His Blessings.”

On March 8, Gul had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. 

“Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home and baby and Mama are both in good health," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

“May Allah bless her with long and healthy life, full of love n blessings. Ameen. Keep our family in your duas, ”the player had added.

