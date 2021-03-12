Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Reuters

Six colliers killed due to explosion in Balochistan mine

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Representational image of a coal mine. Photo: File
  • Explosion in a coal mine due to the accumulation of methane gas kills 6 colliers in Balochistan.
  • Senior official of the Directorate of Mines says all six bodies have been retrieved by the rescue team from the affected mine this morning.
  • Mine has been closed and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Inspector of Mines into the incident.

QUETTA: An explosion in a coal mine in Balochistan claimed the lives of six miners, officials with the provincial Directorate of Mines told Reuters Friday.

They were among eight miners trapped about 1,000 feet underground when accumulating methane gas exploded at the coalfield in Marwar in the province of Balochistan, the officials said.

“Six bodies have been retrieved by the rescue team from the affected mine this morning,” a senior official of the Directorate of Mines said.

“(The) mine has been closed and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Inspector of Mines into the incident.”

Related items

In the past year, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan in 72 different incidents, Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation, told Reuters.

Lala said the government and mine owners were not ensuring safe working conditions at the sites.

An explosion caused by methane gas at another coal mine in Marwar killed 20 workers in May 2018. In August that year, another methane-fueled explosion in the city of Quetta killed seven.

In 2011, 45 coal miners were killed by a methane gas explosion, also in Balochistan.

Sparsely populated and impoverished Balochistan is home to large deposits of coal, natural gas, copper and gold, many of which are being extracted by Chinese-backed operations. Separatist militants often target workers and security forces.

More From Pakistan:

Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate victory draws reactions from govt, opposition

Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate victory draws reactions from govt, opposition
Yousaf Raza Gillani – a brief profile

Yousaf Raza Gillani – a brief profile
Senate election results: Sadiq Sanjrani triumphs over Yousaf Raza Gillani

Senate election results: Sadiq Sanjrani triumphs over Yousaf Raza Gillani
Sadiq Sanjrani — a brief profile

Sadiq Sanjrani — a brief profile
No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar

No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar
'You will be responsibe if CCTV footage is destroyed': PDM lawmakers to Senate security chief

'You will be responsibe if CCTV footage is destroyed': PDM lawmakers to Senate security chief
Chief Justice unhurt in car accident near Rashakai, SC confirms

Chief Justice unhurt in car accident near Rashakai, SC confirms
UNDP hosts webinar on economic independence for Pakistani women

UNDP hosts webinar on economic independence for Pakistani women

Watch: All the 'spying devices' allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman election

Watch: All the 'spying devices' allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman election
Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021

Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021
'Spy camera' memes dominate Twitter after Senate chairman election controversy

'Spy camera' memes dominate Twitter after Senate chairman election controversy
Video: Karachi police foil robbers' attempt to loot delivery boy

Video: Karachi police foil robbers' attempt to loot delivery boy

Latest

view all